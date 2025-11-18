Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,486 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. William Allan Corp raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.6% during the first quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 31,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $40,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 12,486,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,316,450.32. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $275,170.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,650.50. This trade represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock valued at $141,568,327. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.