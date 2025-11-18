Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,704 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 652,139.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,214,757,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,430,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,592,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,855,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,652,437,000 after acquiring an additional 827,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,281,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,054,513,000 after buying an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,466,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.55.

Chevron stock opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

