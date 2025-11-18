Candriam S.C.A. Sells 3,207 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $199,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,031,963.40. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $494,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Shares of TER opened at $167.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $191.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

