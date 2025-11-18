Candriam S.C.A. Sells 32,777 Shares of Halliburton Company $HAL

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,858 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 130,006 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,342,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $453,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.0% during the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 42,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 18.7% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 372,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,425.98. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $35.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.55.

NYSE:HAL opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Halliburton Company has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

