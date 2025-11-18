Candriam S.C.A. Sells 5,942 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CF Industries by 77.0% during the first quarter. Talaria Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 584,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,640,000 after purchasing an additional 254,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,220,000 after buying an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $849,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

