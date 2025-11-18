Candriam S.C.A. Sells 599 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $136.98 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $136.48 and a 52 week high of $359.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

