Candriam S.C.A. Sells 9,149 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,149 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 90.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:PBA opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.91. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

