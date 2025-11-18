Candriam S.C.A. Takes $891,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,471 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 76.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $81.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.74. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $9,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

