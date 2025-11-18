Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 222,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,130,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.8% during the second quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 6,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 56,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 178,088 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.