Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.4% of Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $300.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $817.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

