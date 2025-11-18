Carrera Capital Advisors Sells 2,484 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Carrera Capital Advisors lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Carrera Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Carrera Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after buying an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

