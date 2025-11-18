Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.4286.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,294.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,637.75. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 12,678 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $317,457.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,327.76. This trade represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,729 shares of company stock valued at $666,012. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 80.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a PE ratio of -75.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

