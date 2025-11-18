Castle Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Castle Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. HSBC set a $320.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

