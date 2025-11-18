Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,100,194,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Amazon.com by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 55,337,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,884,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JMP Securities set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

