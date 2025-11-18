Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,412 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,018,000 after buying an additional 64,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after acquiring an additional 333,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 79,846 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after buying an additional 352,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,520,000 after buying an additional 343,686 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $473,641.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,492.28. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,091.70. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 over the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 37.36%.The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

