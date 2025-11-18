CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.3750.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCCS

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CCCS opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $267.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.01 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. CCC Intelligent Solutions’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider John Page Goodson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total transaction of $1,438,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 157,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,214.02. This trade represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,322,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,405 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.