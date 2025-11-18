Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on Celldex Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, insider Richard M. Wright sold 49,298 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,992. The trade was a 70.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $29.05.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.