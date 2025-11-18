Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on CVE
Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.86. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.
Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cenovus Energy
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Whirlpool’s Worst May Be Over—Upside Opportunity Ahead
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Could Be Your Best Buying Opportunity This Quarter
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How Does D-Wave Stack Up to Quantum Rivals After Earnings Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.