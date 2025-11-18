Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.6667.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVE

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 106,582,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,809,758,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345,506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,327,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,387,000 after purchasing an additional 354,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 46.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,643,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753,134 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,845,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,097,000 after purchasing an additional 606,042 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,552,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,163 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.86. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.