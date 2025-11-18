Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 265.8% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CNC opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $49.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Centene from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $42.00 price objective on Centene and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.