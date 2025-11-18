Centerpoint Advisory Group Buys 418 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $285.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.26 and a 200-day moving average of $210.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $293.95. The company has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total transaction of $269,342.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,151,037. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

