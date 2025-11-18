Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.1111.

CNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.57.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 121,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,078. This represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Alberto Accardi sold 8,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 194,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,850. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,964 shares of company stock worth $4,106,481. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $47,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

