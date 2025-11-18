Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.07 and last traded at $69.00. 1,842,365 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,312,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.91.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

