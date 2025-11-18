CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 114.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 396.2% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

