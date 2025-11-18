Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Champion Homes worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Champion Homes by 31.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 678.3% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 10,171.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 768,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates raised Champion Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Champion Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Champion Homes from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Champion Homes Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $684.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.96 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

