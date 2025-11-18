China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Price Up 14% – Still a Buy?

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report) was up 14% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $40.27. Approximately 347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.3150.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.
China National Building Material Company Profile
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.
