China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYD. Zacks Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000.
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally.
