CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF) Shares Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (TSE:CXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.74. 9,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 4,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.42.

About CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common

The investment objectives of First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF are to provide holders with (i) quarterly cash distributions, and (ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing on a capitalization weighted basis in a portfolio (the Convertible Portfolio) of Convertible Bonds of Canadian issuers.

