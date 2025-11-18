Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.1111.

CDTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Guggenheim set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. WBB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $123.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

CDTX stock opened at $217.91 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $218.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.68.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 66.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

