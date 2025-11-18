Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $79.53 Million Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.9% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.5%

Microsoft stock opened at $507.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.