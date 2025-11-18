Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $306.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,746.75. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

