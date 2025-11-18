Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. HSBC set a $320.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9%

NVDA opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.97 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.