CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) & Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Financial Review

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) and CochLear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charles River Laboratories International and CochLear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 1 6 10 1 2.61 CochLear 0 3 0 2 2.80

Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus price target of $190.86, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than CochLear.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CochLear has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and CochLear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International -1.69% 15.74% 7.09% CochLear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and CochLear”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $4.02 billion 1.99 $22.20 million ($1.56) -104.40 CochLear $1.53 billion 7.52 $251.85 million N/A N/A

CochLear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charles River Laboratories International.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats CochLear on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodents, and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening pre-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of preclinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About CochLear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

