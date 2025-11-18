Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 10,519 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $123,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,309.24. This trade represents a 3.66% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.67%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

