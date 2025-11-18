Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,310 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,433,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,959,596,000 after buying an additional 164,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,481,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 16.5% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,015,000 after acquiring an additional 189,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,245,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 211,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 692.2% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,751,000 after acquiring an additional 932,077 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on IT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.67.

Shares of IT stock opened at $226.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.54 and a 12-month high of $584.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.19 and its 200 day moving average is $319.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

