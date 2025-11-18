Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,741 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $287.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $257.87 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $262.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

