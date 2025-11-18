Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,012 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Humana by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,136,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,728,000 after acquiring an additional 158,528 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.39.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $234.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.87 and a 12 month high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.