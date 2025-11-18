Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 2,359 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:RJF opened at $155.45 on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.57 and a twelve month high of $177.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.67.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

