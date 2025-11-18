Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.20% of Camtek worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAMT. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Camtek by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in shares of Camtek by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 3,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Camtek by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CAMT. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Camtek to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Camtek Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $95.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Camtek Ltd. has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $129.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.51.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.04 million. Camtek had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Camtek has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

