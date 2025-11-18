Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Haven Private LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.18.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $175.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $187.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,528.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

