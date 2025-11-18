Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Fabrinet $FN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Fabrinet worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Fabrinet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.6%

FN stock opened at $415.83 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $148.55 and a 52 week high of $498.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $978.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.04 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities set a $550.00 target price on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total transaction of $1,181,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,165.12. This represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,966,062.45. The trade was a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 27,049 shares of company stock worth $9,360,401 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.