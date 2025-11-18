Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 103.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

