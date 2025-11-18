Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 298.5% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its position in Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

