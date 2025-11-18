Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,747 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 117.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 65.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 200 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.35, for a total transaction of $27,870.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,713 shares in the company, valued at $238,706.55. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 962 shares of company stock worth $118,232. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 30.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $89.10) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $92.00 to $114.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Stories

