Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,103 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE raised its stake in Equifax by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 10,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,410,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 18,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $811,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 27,959 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.10, for a total value of $6,461,324.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,032,047.40. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 4,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $1,176,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,405,634.16. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,580,837 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average of $248.58. Equifax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $281.07. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 11.08%.The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

