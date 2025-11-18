Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,646 Shares of Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Garmin during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 31.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.50.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $189.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.43. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.26 and a 12 month high of $261.69.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

