Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,948 Shares of MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of MGE Energy worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2,430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $82.41 on Tuesday. MGE Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%.The firm had revenue of $175.68 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

