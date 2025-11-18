Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,711 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

DOC stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,440.00%.

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

