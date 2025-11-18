Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 475,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after buying an additional 118,884 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,064,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335,563 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 177,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,256,000 after acquiring an additional 53,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.1% during the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 88,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 3.1%

Tractor Supply stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply Company has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.