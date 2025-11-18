Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in SilverBox Corp IV $SBXD

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 2.36% of SilverBox Corp IV worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBXD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp IV in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp IV in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Corp IV in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SilverBox Corp IV in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SilverBox Corp IV presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
SilverBox Corp IV Stock Performance
NYSE:SBXD opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.12 million and a PE ratio of 75.25. SilverBox Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.
SilverBox Corp IV (NYSE:SBXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
SilverBox Corp IV Profile
Silverbox Corp. IV is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
