Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $6.59 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 14,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 94,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 446,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 400,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $93,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This trade represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock valued at $12,922,932 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

